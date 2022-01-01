Go
Palisades Eatery

Serving Lunch and Dinner - Curbside pick up available - Call 942-9300 when your arrive!
Open 10:30 to 5::00 7 days a week

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1414 Lincoln Ave • $$

Avg 4.1 (765 reviews)

Popular Items

Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
A great alternative to our regular crispy delicious fires. Instead of golden brown they are golden orange. Order these for the table increase your popularity!
Cobb Salad$13.99
Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Tomato and Crumbled Blue Cheese. Served with Blue Cheese Dressing.
Club$13.99
Choice of Roast Beef or Turkey. You might have to have a light dinner after you finish this. Add some onion rings and you can for sure skip dinner!
Fries$3.49
Crispy, golden brown and delicious. We have bottles of Ketchup on the table. It’s acceptable to lick your fingers at Palisades Eaterz!
Kettle Chips Small$2.50
Big N' Tasty Sandwich$14.99
Ask any local and they will agree. The Big N” Tasty is delicious! Crispy buttermilk fried Chicken on a Pan-O-Rama Bakery egg bun and all the trimmings Chick Filet eat your hearty out!
Turkey Pesto$11.99
Pesto and Turkey go together like a horse and carriage. If you have been eating the Turkey Cranberry sandwich maybe switch it up!
Cheeseburger$11.99
Melted cheese makes any burger more delicious. Unless you don’t like cheese!
Chicken Ceasar Wrap$12.99
Extra napkins are required!
Pepperoni Pizza
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

1414 Lincoln Ave

Calistoga CA

Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
