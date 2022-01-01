Go
PALLADINO'S MARKET

Come in and enjoy!

482 WHITE HORSE PIKE Store 2

Popular Items

Roast Pork Sandwich$10.99
Thin sliced Roast Pork sandwich cooked in our homemade pork au jus and served with your choice of cheese. Top it off with Long hots , Roasted Red Peppers or Broccoli rabe
American Hoagie$10.99
The American Hoagie is served with fresh sliced ham, turkey and Genoa Salami and a cheese of your choice. All hoagies come with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Onions
Italian Hoagie$10.99
The Italian Hoagie comes with thinly sliced Ham, Genoa salami, mortadella, and a mild Provolone cheese. All hoagies come with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Onions
Meatball Parmigiana Sandwich$10.99
Big Jack's Homemade Meatballs and Marinara Gravy served with a cheese of your choice.
SmashBurger$10.99
(2) 4oz patties pressed down and served with your choice of cheese
The Lissy Cheesesteak$11.99
100% hand shaved Ribeye served on homemade Garlic bread and au jus dipping sauce
Chicken Cutlet Sandwich$10.99
A hand breaded and pan fried Chicken Cutlet sandwich served with your choice of cheese. Top it off with our homemade Marinara Sauce, Long hots ,Roasted Red Peppers or Broccoli rabe
Roasted Turkey Hoagie$10.99
Thinly sliced Oven Gold Roasted Turkey Hoagie served with a cheese of your choice. All hoagies come with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Onions
"The No Neck" Premium Italian Hoagie$11.99
The "No Neck" Premium Italian Hoagie is served with thinly sliced Di Parma Prosciutto, sweet Capicola, Genoa Salami and Sharp Provolone Cheese. All hoagies come with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Onions
Cheese steak$11.99
The best cheesesteak around made from 100% hand sliced Ribeye.
Location

482 WHITE HORSE PIKE Store 2

ATCO NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
