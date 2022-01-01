Go
Toast

Pallante's Italian Deli

Hoagies | Tomato Pies | Pizza | Catering

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

130 Almshouse Rd • $

Avg 4.5 (71 reviews)

Popular Items

Chips, Small$2.19
Half Original Italian Sandwich$10.25
Coteghino, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Hot Coppa, Sharp Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Olive Oil and Spices served on a Seeded Roll.
Mozzarella Basil Tomato Pie$19.99
Chopped plum tomato topped with fresh mozzarella and basil.
Old Fashion Cheese$16.50
Cheese on the bottom. Our most popular pie.
Half Cheese Steak$9.50
Chopped Sirloin, and American Cheese. Served on a Seedless Roll.
Small Beverage$2.12
Half Turkey & Cheese$9.25
Oven Roasted Turkey, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Large 16'' Traditional Pizza$13.99
Half Tuna Salad$9.99
Our Homemade Tuna Salad, Lettuce. Tomato, Onion, and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
Half Traditional Italian$9.50
Coteghino, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Capicola, Mild Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil and Spices. Served on a Seeded Roll.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

130 Almshouse Rd

Richboro PA

Sunday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tranquility Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Great Beer, Food and More!!!

The Iron Oven

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Maggio's Restaurant Bar & Ballroom

No reviews yet

Hankering for a good, old-fashioned, home-cooked meal? From pizza to filet, everything we create is freshly prepared daily on our premises. We have and will always use only the top ingredients available. The best part is there is something for everyone on the menu; for the young, to the young-at-heart.
Our spacious dining room seats up to 250 people, with plenty of seating for large parties; and our Chef's Galley can accommodate small private parties up to 40 guests.
So come on down. We'll save you a seat!
Too tired to go out? Everything on our menu is available for take out or delivery right to your door.
CONTACT US or call 215-322-7272

Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza

No reviews yet

Family Owned and Operated Pizza Restaurant serving Philadelphia's Signature Square Pizzas since 1959!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston