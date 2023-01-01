Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Palm Bay

Go
Palm Bay restaurants
Toast

Palm Bay restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Station 49 - Palm Bay - 4720 Dixie Highway NE

4720 Dixie Highway NE, Palm Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
w. house made chili aoli, lettuce, tomato, + pickle on a brioche bun w. truffle-parmigiana fries
More about Station 49 - Palm Bay - 4720 Dixie Highway NE
Item pic

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's - Palm Bay West FL (Bayside)

3450 Bayside Lakes Blvd SE, Palm Bay

Avg 4 (717 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Crispy hand-breaded chicken breast fried to perfection then tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce, served on our toasted brioche bun with pickles and ranch dressing. (1520 CAL.)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's - Palm Bay West FL (Bayside)
Map

More near Palm Bay to explore

Melbourne

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Cocoa Beach

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Saint Cloud

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Cocoa

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Vero Beach

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Indialantic

No reviews yet

Satellite Beach

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Rockledge

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Merritt Island

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (308 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (346 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (384 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (712 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (669 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (598 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston