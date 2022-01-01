Palm Beach restaurants you'll love
Field of Greens - Palm Beach
261 Royal Poinciana Way, Palm Beach
|CLASSIC COBB SALAD
|$10.50
Romaine, Turkey, Egg, Applewood-Smoked Bacon, Avocado, Cherry Tomato, Gorgonzola, Balsamic Vinaigrette
|ASIAN QUINOA SALAD
|$10.50
Organic Quinoa, Kale, Avocado, Red Cabbage, Carrots, Red And Green Pepper, Sprouts, Edamame, Roasted Cashews Ginger Soy Dressing
|FULL OF LIFE SALAD
|$10.50
Arugula, Spinach, Roasted Chicken, Quinoa, Craisins, Almonds, Cherry Tomato, Mint, Feta, Lemon & Olive Oil, Basil Honey
LA GOULUE PALM BEACH
288 S COUNTRY RD, PALM BEACH, FL 33480, Palm Beach
|SMOKED SALMON
|$26.00
|SEARED FOIE GRAS
|$28.00
|CREME BRULEE
|$12.00
Buccan & Imoto
350 S County Rd, Palm Beach
|Cubano
|$13.25
pit ham, pork, Swiss, cornichons, mustard aioli, baguette
|Turkey Club
|$14.25
bacon, avocado, heirloom tomatoes, romaine, cornichons, mayo, creamy horseradish dressing, baguette
|Buffalo Chicken
|$13.25
provolone, blue cheese dressing, romaine, crispy onions, baguette
Cucina Palm Beach
257 Royal Poinciana Way, Palm Beach
|IMPOSSI-BOWL
|$21.00
plant based bowl with vegan aioli, rice & salsa fresca, avocado & lime
|Ragu Bolognese (Homemade Fettuccine)
|$28.00
Cucina’s classic Northern Italian ragu prepared with all natural veal, pork and beef, parmigiano, san marzano tomatoes & Tuscan Olive oil
|PARMAGEDDON
|$13.00
#PARMAGEDDON! HALF OFF Cucina's Pollo Parm, thin cutlet of bell & evans chicken breast with house sauce, parm & mozzarella, served with rigatoni
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
LoLa 41 Palm Beach
290 Sunset Avenue, Palm Beach
|Miso Soup
|$9.00
White Miso, Tofu, Feru Wakame, Scallions
|Chicken Lettuce Cups
|$19.00
Ginger, Scallions, Green Beans, Crispy Lettuce
|Edamame
|$9.00
Steamed Soybeans is the pod
topped with kosher salt
Sant Ambroeus
340 Royal Poinciana Wy, Palm Beach
|Linguine Cacio E Pepe
|$29.00
Pecorino Romano, butter from Parma, cracked black pepper
|Cavolini Di Bruxel
|$15.00
roasted Brussels sprouts, crispy bacon
|Spinaci E Porri
|$15.00
sautéed baby spinach, braised leeks
Cafe L'Europe
331 S County Rd. Palm Beach, Fl 33480, Palm Beach
|Mushrooms Salad
|$26.00
Poached Egg Optional
|Chicken Milanese
|$42.00
Free Range Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Arugula, Frites
|Caesar Salad
|$21.00
Romaine, Parmigiano, Anchovies, Croutons, Bacon
PBCatch
251 Sunrise Avenue, Palm Beach