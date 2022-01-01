Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Eel in
Palm Beach
/
Palm Beach
/
Eel
Palm Beach restaurants that serve eel
Buccan & Imoto
350 S County Rd, Palm Beach
No reviews yet
Eel Roll
$21.00
Eel, avocado, sesame seeds
More about Buccan & Imoto
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
LoLa 41 Palm Beach
290 Sunset Avenue, Palm Beach
Avg 4.4
(1609 reviews)
N Unagi -Eel
$17.00
Unagi Maki (eel)
$17.00
6 piece fresh water eel
More about LoLa 41 Palm Beach
Browse other tasty dishes in Palm Beach
Cookies
Kale Salad
Shrimp Tempura
Greek Salad
Tuna Salad
Tacos
Turkey Clubs
Salmon
More near Palm Beach to explore
Boca Raton
Avg 4.4
(97 restaurants)
West Palm Beach
Avg 4.3
(87 restaurants)
Delray Beach
Avg 4.3
(54 restaurants)
Jupiter
Avg 4.4
(36 restaurants)
Lake Worth
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Palm Beach Gardens
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
Avg 4.1
(28 restaurants)
North Palm Beach
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Wellington
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Clewiston
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(848 restaurants)
Sebring
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
Naples
Avg 4.4
(92 restaurants)
Cape Coral
Avg 4
(16 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(289 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(338 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(101 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(463 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(844 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston