Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sashimi in
Palm Beach
/
Palm Beach
/
Sashimi
Palm Beach restaurants that serve sashimi
Pastry Heaven
363 South County Road, Palm Beach
No reviews yet
Tuna Sashimi
$4.50
More about Pastry Heaven
Buccan - Palm Beach
350 S County Rd, Palm Beach
No reviews yet
Sashimi Sampler
$32.00
More about Buccan - Palm Beach
Browse other tasty dishes in Palm Beach
Sliders
Muffins
Greek Salad
Dumplings
Avocado Rolls
Salmon Rolls
Tuna Salad
Shrimp Tempura
More near Palm Beach to explore
Boca Raton
Avg 4.4
(131 restaurants)
West Palm Beach
Avg 4.4
(112 restaurants)
Delray Beach
Avg 4.3
(67 restaurants)
Jupiter
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Lake Worth
Avg 4.5
(50 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
Avg 4.1
(39 restaurants)
Palm Beach Gardens
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Wellington
Avg 4.3
(22 restaurants)
North Palm Beach
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Clewiston
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1110 restaurants)
Sebring
Avg 4.1
(4 restaurants)
Naples
Avg 4.4
(146 restaurants)
Cape Coral
Avg 4.1
(28 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
Avg 4.2
(21 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(402 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(459 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(141 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(324 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(614 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1045 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston