Seaweed salad in
Palm Beach
/
Palm Beach
/
Seaweed Salad
Palm Beach restaurants that serve seaweed salad
Pastry Heaven
363 South County Road, Palm Beach
No reviews yet
Seaweed Salad
$8.00
Served over cucumber
More about Pastry Heaven
Buccan - Palm Beach
350 S County Rd, Palm Beach
No reviews yet
Seaweed Salad
$12.00
miso dressing, scallion, micro shiso
More about Buccan - Palm Beach
