Turkey clubs in Palm Beach

Field of Greens - Palm Beach image

 

Field of Greens - Palm Beach

261 Royal Poinciana Way, Palm Beach

GREEK SALAD$10.50
Romaine, Roasted Chicken, Cucumber, Red Onion, Garbanzo Beans, Kalamata Olives, Cherry Tomato, Feta, Greek Dressing
COUNTRY TURKEY CLUB$10.50
Sliced Turkey, Avocado, Bacon, Romaine, Tomato, Cranberry Jam, Mayo, Toasted Multigrain Bread
FULL OF LIFE SALAD$10.50
Arugula, Spinach, Roasted Chicken, Quinoa, Craisins, Almonds, Cherry Tomato, Mint, Feta, Lemon & Olive Oil, Basil Honey
More about Field of Greens - Palm Beach
Buccan & Imoto image

 

Buccan & Imoto

350 S County Rd, Palm Beach

Buffalo Chicken$13.25
provolone, blue cheese dressing, romaine, crispy onions, baguette
Cubano$13.25
pit ham, pork, Swiss, cornichons, mustard aioli, baguette
Turkey Club$14.25
bacon, avocado, heirloom tomatoes, romaine, cornichons, mayo, creamy horseradish dressing, baguette
More about Buccan & Imoto

