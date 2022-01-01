Turkey clubs in Palm Beach
Palm Beach restaurants that serve turkey clubs
More about Field of Greens - Palm Beach
Field of Greens - Palm Beach
261 Royal Poinciana Way, Palm Beach
|GREEK SALAD
|$10.50
Romaine, Roasted Chicken, Cucumber, Red Onion, Garbanzo Beans, Kalamata Olives, Cherry Tomato, Feta, Greek Dressing
|COUNTRY TURKEY CLUB
|$10.50
Sliced Turkey, Avocado, Bacon, Romaine, Tomato, Cranberry Jam, Mayo, Toasted Multigrain Bread
|FULL OF LIFE SALAD
|$10.50
Arugula, Spinach, Roasted Chicken, Quinoa, Craisins, Almonds, Cherry Tomato, Mint, Feta, Lemon & Olive Oil, Basil Honey
More about Buccan & Imoto
Buccan & Imoto
350 S County Rd, Palm Beach
|Buffalo Chicken
|$13.25
provolone, blue cheese dressing, romaine, crispy onions, baguette
|Cubano
|$13.25
pit ham, pork, Swiss, cornichons, mustard aioli, baguette
|Turkey Club
|$14.25
bacon, avocado, heirloom tomatoes, romaine, cornichons, mayo, creamy horseradish dressing, baguette