Palm Beach Gardens American restaurants you'll love

Coolinary Cafe
4650 DONALD ROSS RD SUITE 110, PALM BEACH GARDENS
SOUP
|SOUP
|$8.00
Tomato Vegetable Chowder, Yucca, Kaffir Lime, Toasted Bread
|BEET SALAD
|$14.00
Baby Lettuce, Sour Apple, Goat Cheese, Curried Cashew with Yogurt Dressing
|SIDE OF GRILLED CHICKEN CHICKEN
|$9.00
Avocado Cantina
11710 Lake Victoria Gardens Avenue, Palm Beach Gardens
Guac
|Guac
|$12.00
house-made guacamole
|Ensalada
|$11.00
romaine, corn, avocado, tomatoes, almonds, cilantro-lime vinaigrette
|Shishitos
|$10.00
cilantro-lime vinaigrette
FRENCH FRIES
The Cooper
4610 PGA Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens
BBQ RIBS
|BBQ RIBS
|$24.00
house smoked half rack, french fries and cole slaw
|Beer-Braised Mussels
|$13.25
sofrito-ale nage, butter, crostini
|The Cooper Burger
|$16.50
8oz butcher's blend, lettuce, tomato, aged VT cheddar, secret sauce, griddled challah bun
C.R. Chicks - Northlake Blvd.
4234 Northlake Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens
Drumstick Solo
|Drumstick Solo
|$1.10
For orders larger than 5 drumsticks, please call the store to check for availability since we only cook whole chickens and at times are unable to accommodate larger drumstick orders.
|Smokey
|$13.40
Smoked chicken with penne pasta in a tomato basil cream sauce
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$10.25
1/4 White Chicken Deboned
Dressing will be served On The Side to preserve the freshness of to-go salads.
C.R. Chicks - PGA Blvd.
2582 PGA Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens
Chicken House Salad
|Chicken House Salad
|$10.25
Honey Mustard Dressing, 1/4 White Chicken Deboned
Dressing will be served On The Side to preserve the freshness of to-go salads.
|Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$9.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise
|Smoked Chicken Pasta, Salad, & Bread
|$10.85
Smoked Chicken with Penne pasta in a Tomato Basil Cream Sauce, House or Caesar Salad, Homemade Bread.
Enter number of people in quantity. Orders of less than 10 people will be declined. Please contact the store by phone for orders of less than 10 people.