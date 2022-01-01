Palm Beach Gardens American restaurants you'll love

Palm Beach Gardens restaurants
Must-try American restaurants in Palm Beach Gardens

Coolinary Cafe image

 

Coolinary Cafe

4650 DONALD ROSS RD SUITE 110, PALM BEACH GARDENS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SOUP$8.00
Tomato Vegetable Chowder, Yucca, Kaffir Lime, Toasted Bread
BEET SALAD$14.00
Baby Lettuce, Sour Apple, Goat Cheese, Curried Cashew with Yogurt Dressing
SIDE OF GRILLED CHICKEN CHICKEN$9.00
Avocado Cantina image

 

Avocado Cantina

11710 Lake Victoria Gardens Avenue, Palm Beach Gardens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Guac$12.00
house-made guacamole
Ensalada$11.00
romaine, corn, avocado, tomatoes, almonds, cilantro-lime vinaigrette
Shishitos$10.00
cilantro-lime vinaigrette
The Cooper image

FRENCH FRIES

The Cooper

4610 PGA Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens

Avg 4.5 (3784 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
BBQ RIBS$24.00
house smoked half rack, french fries and cole slaw
Beer-Braised Mussels$13.25
sofrito-ale nage, butter, crostini
The Cooper Burger$16.50
8oz butcher's blend, lettuce, tomato, aged VT cheddar, secret sauce, griddled challah bun
C.R. Chicks - Northlake Blvd. image

 

C.R. Chicks - Northlake Blvd.

4234 Northlake Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Drumstick Solo$1.10
For orders larger than 5 drumsticks, please call the store to check for availability since we only cook whole chickens and at times are unable to accommodate larger drumstick orders.
Smokey$13.40
Smoked chicken with penne pasta in a tomato basil cream sauce
Chicken Caesar Salad$10.25
1/4 White Chicken Deboned
Dressing will be served On The Side to preserve the freshness of to-go salads.
C.R. Chicks - PGA Blvd. image

 

C.R. Chicks - PGA Blvd.

2582 PGA Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken House Salad$10.25
Honey Mustard Dressing, 1/4 White Chicken Deboned
Dressing will be served On The Side to preserve the freshness of to-go salads.
Chicken Breast Sandwich$9.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise
Smoked Chicken Pasta, Salad, & Bread$10.85
Smoked Chicken with Penne pasta in a Tomato Basil Cream Sauce, House or Caesar Salad, Homemade Bread.
Enter number of people in quantity. Orders of less than 10 people will be declined. Please contact the store by phone for orders of less than 10 people.
