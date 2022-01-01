Palm Beach Gardens pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Palm Beach Gardens
More about Prezzo PGA
Prezzo PGA
4520 PGA Blvd #100, Palm Beach Gardens
|Popular items
|Strawberry Salad
|$14.00
Mixed greens, strawberries, candied pecans, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette
|Insalata Di Casa
|$11.00
Romaine, radicchio, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, cannellini beans Italian vinaigrette
|Caesar
|$12.00
Hearts of romaine, house made croutons, shaved parmesan
More about Christopher's Kitchen
PIZZA • SMOOTHIES
Christopher's Kitchen
4783 PGA Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens
|Popular items
|Power Bowl
|$16.00
|Veggie Sausage Pizza
|$22.00
|Cup Gazpacho
|$6.00