Antipasto salad in Palm Beach Gardens

Palm Beach Gardens restaurants
Palm Beach Gardens restaurants that serve antipasto salad

Sal's Italian Ristorante - 11290 Legacy Ave #100

11290 Legacy Ave #100, Palm Beach Gardens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
L-Antipasto Salad (For 1)$14.99
Bed of romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, roasted bell pepper, artichoke heart, pepperoncini, fresh mozzarella, provolone, Genoa salami, capicola ham, black olives, House balsamic vinaigrette.
D-Antipasto Salad (For 2)$20.99
Bed of romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, roasted bell pepper, artichoke heart, pepperoncini, fresh mozzarella, provolone, Genoa salami, capicola ham, black olives, House balsamic vinaigrette.
D-Antipasto Salad (For 1)$14.99
Bed of romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, roasted bell pepper, artichoke heart, pepperoncini, fresh mozzarella, provolone, Genoa salami, capicola ham, black olives, House balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Sal's Italian Ristorante - 11290 Legacy Ave #100
Sal's Express Italian Restaurant & Pizza

4580 Donald Ross Road, Palm Beach Gardens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Antipasto Salad$16.99
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, pepperoncinis, fresh mozzarella and provolone cheese, Genoa salami, ham and black olives
More about Sal's Express Italian Restaurant & Pizza

