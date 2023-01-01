Antipasto salad in Palm Beach Gardens
Palm Beach Gardens restaurants that serve antipasto salad
More about Sal's Italian Ristorante - 11290 Legacy Ave #100
Sal's Italian Ristorante - 11290 Legacy Ave #100
11290 Legacy Ave #100, Palm Beach Gardens
|L-Antipasto Salad (For 1)
|$14.99
Bed of romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, roasted bell pepper, artichoke heart, pepperoncini, fresh mozzarella, provolone, Genoa salami, capicola ham, black olives, House balsamic vinaigrette.
|D-Antipasto Salad (For 2)
|$20.99
|D-Antipasto Salad (For 1)
|$14.99
More about Sal's Express Italian Restaurant & Pizza
Sal's Express Italian Restaurant & Pizza
4580 Donald Ross Road, Palm Beach Gardens
|Antipasto Salad
|$16.99
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, pepperoncinis, fresh mozzarella and provolone cheese, Genoa salami, ham and black olives