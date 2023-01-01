Avocado toast in Palm Beach Gardens
Palm Beach Gardens restaurants that serve avocado toast
More about Alaina's Cafe and Bake Shoppe
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES • FRENCH FRIES
Alaina's Cafe and Bake Shoppe
4377 Northlake Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens
|Avocado Toast
|$18.00
rustic toasted multigrain bread, two cage free eggs cooked your way, mashed avocado, bacon, whipped goat cheese, sliced tomato, arugula, garlic aioli
|SMOKED SALMON AVOCADO TOAST
|$19.00
toasted rustic multigrain loaf bread, whipped goat cheese, atlantic smoked salmon, avocado mash, applewood smoked bacon, sliced tomato, pickled red onion, arugula, garlic aioli
Served with a Side Salad