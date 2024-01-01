Brisket in Palm Beach Gardens
Palm Beach Gardens restaurants that serve brisket
More about NEVS Barbecue
NEVS Barbecue
9910 Alt A1A Unit 709, Palm Beach Gardens
|USDA Prime Brisket Burnt Ends Sandwich
|$12.00
Prime USDA brisket cubed from the point end, drizzled in NEVS Original sauce and smoked for an additional 2 hours. Served on a brioche bun.
|USDA Prime Brisket Burnt Ends Platter
|$11.00
Prime USDA Brisket cubed from the point end, smothered in NEVS original sweet sauce and smoked another 2 hours.
|1/2 lb USDA Prime Brisket
|$15.00
Prime USDA brisket smoked for 18 hours.