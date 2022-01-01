Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Palm Beach Gardens

Palm Beach Gardens restaurants
Toast

Palm Beach Gardens restaurants that serve caesar salad

Sal's Italian Ristorante image

 

Sal's Italian Ristorante

11290 Legacy Ave #100, Palm Beach Gardens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Caesar Side Salad$3.99
Romaine, Parmigiana croutons, Caeser dressing
D-Caesar Salad$9.99
Romaine, Parmigiana croutons, Caeser dressing
L-Caesar Salad$8.99
Romaine, Parmigiana croutons, Caeser dressing
More about Sal's Italian Ristorante
Alaina's Cafe & Bake Shoppe image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES • FRENCH FRIES

Alaina's Cafe & Bake Shoppe

4377 Northlake Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens

Avg 4.6 (630 reviews)
Takeout
Side Caesar Salad$6.00
Romaine Lettuce with sliced Tomatoes, Parmesan and Asiago Cheese, Herbed Focaccia croutons
More about Alaina's Cafe & Bake Shoppe
Prezzo PGA image

 

Prezzo PGA

4520 PGA Blvd #100, Palm Beach Gardens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Salad (LB)$14.00
Hearts of romaine, house made croutons, shaved parmesan, roasted chicken
More about Prezzo PGA
Caesar Salad image

 

PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE

3101 PGA Blvd Suite C129, Palm Beach Gardens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caesar Salad$12.50
More about PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE
C.R. Chicks - Northlake Blvd. image

 

C.R. Chicks - Northlake Blvd.

4234 Northlake Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad$5.25
Dressing will be served On The Side to preserve the freshness of to-go salads.
Caesar Salad$5.45
Chicken Caesar Salad$10.25
1/4 White Chicken Deboned
Dressing will be served On The Side to preserve the freshness of to-go salads.
More about C.R. Chicks - Northlake Blvd.
C.R. Chicks - PGA Blvd. image

 

C.R. Chicks - PGA Blvd.

2582 PGA Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$10.25
1/4 White Chicken Deboned
Dressing will be served On The Side to preserve the freshness of to-go salads.
Caesar Salad Dressing
Caesar Salad$5.25
Dressing will be served On The Side to preserve the freshness of to-go salads.
More about C.R. Chicks - PGA Blvd.

