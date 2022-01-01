Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Palm Beach Gardens

Palm Beach Gardens restaurants
Palm Beach Gardens restaurants that serve cake

Prosecco Cafe - Scratch Kitchen & Bake Shop image

 

Prosecco Cafe - Scratch Kitchen & Bake Shop

4580 PGA Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cake
More about Prosecco Cafe - Scratch Kitchen & Bake Shop
Sal's Italian Ristorante image

 

Sal's Italian Ristorante

11290 Legacy Ave #100, Palm Beach Gardens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bourbon Chocolate Cake$8.99
Sal's signature Dessert- Warm chocolate cake filled with white chocolate mousse, cream cheese, bourbon, finished with a rich hot fudge chocolate ganache.
Lemoncello Mascarpone Cake$8.49
Sicilian lemon infused sponge cake, Italian mascarpone topped with white chocolate curls.
Chocolate Fondant Cake$8.49
Three layers of sponge chocolate cake filled with chocolate cream, topped with chocolate ganache.
More about Sal's Italian Ristorante
Item pic

 

Lynora's Alton 5320 Donald Ross Rd

5320 Donald Ross Rd, Palm Beach Garde

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nutella Lava Cake$10.50
Limoncello Cake$8.95
More about Lynora's Alton 5320 Donald Ross Rd
Alaina's Cafe & Bake Shoppe image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES • FRENCH FRIES

Alaina's Cafe & Bake Shoppe

4377 Northlake Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens

Avg 4.6 (630 reviews)
Takeout
Grab n' go cake (serves 10)$50.00
More about Alaina's Cafe & Bake Shoppe
Prezzo PGA image

 

Prezzo PGA

4520 PGA Blvd #100, Palm Beach Gardens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake$12.00
Triple-Layer Chocolate Cake$12.00
More about Prezzo PGA
Restaurant banner

 

COOLINARY & THE PARCHED PIG

4580 DONALD ROSS RD SUITE 100, PALM BEACH GARDENS

No reviews yet
Takeout
OREO CHEESE CAKE$13.00
Brown Butter Mascarpone Frosting, Orange Caramel and Pecans
LAVA CAKE$13.00
CARROT CAKE INSPIRED WAFFLE$10.00
Maple Cream Cheese Frosting and Golden Raisins (Please allow time)
More about COOLINARY & THE PARCHED PIG

