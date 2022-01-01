Cake in Palm Beach Gardens
Palm Beach Gardens restaurants that serve cake
Prosecco Cafe - Scratch Kitchen & Bake Shop
4580 PGA Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens
|Cake
Sal's Italian Ristorante
11290 Legacy Ave #100, Palm Beach Gardens
|Bourbon Chocolate Cake
|$8.99
Sal's signature Dessert- Warm chocolate cake filled with white chocolate mousse, cream cheese, bourbon, finished with a rich hot fudge chocolate ganache.
|Lemoncello Mascarpone Cake
|$8.49
Sicilian lemon infused sponge cake, Italian mascarpone topped with white chocolate curls.
|Chocolate Fondant Cake
|$8.49
Three layers of sponge chocolate cake filled with chocolate cream, topped with chocolate ganache.
Lynora's Alton 5320 Donald Ross Rd
5320 Donald Ross Rd, Palm Beach Garde
|Nutella Lava Cake
|$10.50
|Limoncello Cake
|$8.95
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES • FRENCH FRIES
Alaina's Cafe & Bake Shoppe
4377 Northlake Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens
|Grab n' go cake (serves 10)
|$50.00
Prezzo PGA
4520 PGA Blvd #100, Palm Beach Gardens
|Carrot Cake
|$12.00
|Triple-Layer Chocolate Cake
|$12.00
COOLINARY & THE PARCHED PIG
4580 DONALD ROSS RD SUITE 100, PALM BEACH GARDENS
|OREO CHEESE CAKE
|$13.00
Brown Butter Mascarpone Frosting, Orange Caramel and Pecans
|LAVA CAKE
|$13.00
|CARROT CAKE INSPIRED WAFFLE
|$10.00
Maple Cream Cheese Frosting and Golden Raisins (Please allow time)