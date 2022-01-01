Caprese salad in Palm Beach Gardens
Palm Beach Gardens restaurants that serve caprese salad
More about Sal's Italian Ristorante
Sal's Italian Ristorante
11290 Legacy Ave #100, Palm Beach Gardens
|L-La Caprese Salad (For 1)
|$13.99
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, baby artichokes, onions, balsamic glaze, EVOO on a bed on mixed greens.
|D-La Caprese Salad (For 2)
|$18.99
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, baby artichokes, onions, balsamic glaze, EVOO on a bed on mixed greens.
More about Alaina's Cafe & Bake Shoppe
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES • FRENCH FRIES
Alaina's Cafe & Bake Shoppe
4377 Northlake Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens
|Caprese Salad
|$12.00
Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil Pesto, Olive Oil, Drizzle Of Balsamic Glaze. Served with a side of multi grain toast
Add Protein $3