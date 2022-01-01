Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caprese salad in Palm Beach Gardens

Go
Palm Beach Gardens restaurants
Toast

Palm Beach Gardens restaurants that serve caprese salad

Item pic

 

Sal's Italian Ristorante

11290 Legacy Ave #100, Palm Beach Gardens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
L-La Caprese Salad (For 1)$13.99
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, baby artichokes, onions, balsamic glaze, EVOO on a bed on mixed greens.
D-La Caprese Salad (For 1)$13.99
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, baby artichokes, onions, balsamic glaze, EVOO on a bed on mixed greens.
D-La Caprese Salad (For 2)$18.99
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, baby artichokes, onions, balsamic glaze, EVOO on a bed on mixed greens.
More about Sal's Italian Ristorante
Alaina's Cafe & Bake Shoppe image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES • FRENCH FRIES

Alaina's Cafe & Bake Shoppe

4377 Northlake Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens

Avg 4.6 (630 reviews)
Takeout
Caprese Salad$12.00
Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil Pesto, Olive Oil, Drizzle Of Balsamic Glaze. Served with a side of multi grain toast
Add Protein $3
More about Alaina's Cafe & Bake Shoppe

