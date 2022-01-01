Chicken caesar salad in Palm Beach Gardens
Palm Beach Gardens restaurants that serve chicken caesar salad
More about Prezzo PGA
Prezzo PGA
4520 PGA Blvd #100, Palm Beach Gardens
|Chicken Caesar Salad (LB)
|$14.00
Hearts of romaine, house made croutons, shaved parmesan, roasted chicken
More about C.R. Chicks - Northlake Blvd.
C.R. Chicks - Northlake Blvd.
4234 Northlake Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$10.25
1/4 White Chicken Deboned
Dressing will be served On The Side to preserve the freshness of to-go salads.