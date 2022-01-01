Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Palm Beach Gardens

Palm Beach Gardens restaurants
Palm Beach Gardens restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Sal's Italian Ristorante

11290 Legacy Ave #100, Palm Beach Gardens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
D-Chicken Parmigiana$20.99
Crispy chicken, topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella with side of spaghetti.
Chicken Parmigiana Sub$12.99
Crispy chicken baked with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Parmigiana Full Tray$90.00
Lightly breaded and baked with tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese with spaghetti
Lynora's Alton 5320 Donald Ross Rd

5320 Donald Ross Rd, Palm Beach Garde

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Parmigiana Hero$14.95
Breaded chicken, mozzarella, tomato sauce
Prezzo PGA

4520 PGA Blvd #100, Palm Beach Gardens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmesan$25.00
Spaghetti pomodoro
