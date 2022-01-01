Chicken parmesan in Palm Beach Gardens
Palm Beach Gardens restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
More about Sal's Italian Ristorante
Sal's Italian Ristorante
11290 Legacy Ave #100, Palm Beach Gardens
|D-Chicken Parmigiana
|$20.99
Crispy chicken, topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella with side of spaghetti.
|Chicken Parmigiana Sub
|$12.99
Crispy chicken baked with tomato sauce topped with mozzarella cheese.
|Chicken Parmigiana Full Tray
|$90.00
Lightly breaded and baked with tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese with spaghetti
More about Lynora's Alton 5320 Donald Ross Rd
Lynora's Alton 5320 Donald Ross Rd
5320 Donald Ross Rd, Palm Beach Garde
|Chicken Parmigiana Hero
|$14.95
Breaded chicken, mozzarella, tomato sauce