Chicken salad in Palm Beach Gardens

Sal's Italian Ristorante
11290 Legacy Ave #100, Palm Beach Gardens
|L-California Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Crilled chicken, cherry tomatoes, avocado, fresh mozzarella, onions, mixed greens tossed in House vinaigrette
|D-California Grilled Chicken Salad
|$16.99
Crilled chicken, cherry tomatoes, avocado, fresh mozzarella, onions, mixed greens tossed in House vinaigrette
|D-Caribbean Grilled Chicken Salad
|$16.99
Mixed baby greens, grilled chicken, avocado, pineapple, crispy bacon, cherry tomatoes, candied walnuts with Lime Honey Mustard dressing.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES • FRENCH FRIES
Alaina's Cafe & Bake Shoppe
4377 Northlake Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens
|Chicken Pesto Salad
|$13.00
Our Chicken Pesto on top of Organic Mixed Greens, with Sliced Tomatoes and Sweet Roasted Red Peppers, Sliced fresh mozzarella and a drizzle of Balsamic glaze
Prezzo PGA
4520 PGA Blvd #100, Palm Beach Gardens
|Chicken Caesar Salad (LB)
|$14.00
Hearts of romaine, house made croutons, shaved parmesan, roasted chicken
C.R. Chicks - Northlake Blvd.
4234 Northlake Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens
|Smoked Chicken Pasta, Salad, & Bread
|$11.60
Smoked Chicken with Penne pasta in a Tomato Basil Cream Sauce, House or Caesar Salad, Homemade Bread.
Enter number of people in quantity. Orders of less than 10 people will be declined. Please contact the store by phone for orders of less than 10 people.
|Chicken House Salad
|$10.25
Honey Mustard Dressing, 1/4 White Chicken Deboned
Dressing will be served On The Side to preserve the freshness of to-go salads.
|Chicken Salad Plate
|$10.35
C.R. Chicks - PGA Blvd.
2582 PGA Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$10.25
1/4 White Chicken Deboned
Dressing will be served On The Side to preserve the freshness of to-go salads.
|Smoked Chicken Pasta, Salad, & Bread
|$11.60
Smoked Chicken with Penne pasta in a Tomato Basil Cream Sauce, House or Caesar Salad, Homemade Bread.
Enter number of people in quantity. Orders of less than 10 people will be declined. Please contact the store by phone for orders of less than 10 people.
|Large Chicken House Salad
|$17.50