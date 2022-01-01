Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Palm Beach Gardens

Go
Palm Beach Gardens restaurants
Toast

Palm Beach Gardens restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Item pic

 

Sal's Italian Ristorante

11290 Legacy Ave #100, Palm Beach Gardens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tenders (5) & Fries$13.99
Choice of Lime honey mustard or marinara, served with fries.
Chicken Tenders (5) & Fries$13.99
Choice of Lime honey mustard or marinara, served with fries.
More about Sal's Italian Ristorante
Alaina's Cafe & Bake Shoppe image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES • FRENCH FRIES

Alaina's Cafe & Bake Shoppe

4377 Northlake Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens

Avg 4.6 (630 reviews)
Takeout
Cripsy Chicken Fingers$8.00
Three tasty fried chicken tenders made from hormone free white chicken breast. Served with our hand cut fries
Choice of honey mustard sauce or ketchup
Kids Crispy Chicken Fingers$8.00
3 large all white tenders, made in house, served with ketchup and honey mustard choice of fries or fresh fruit
More about Alaina's Cafe & Bake Shoppe
PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE image

 

PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE

3101 PGA Blvd Suite C129, Palm Beach Gardens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$12.50
More about PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE

Browse other tasty dishes in Palm Beach Gardens

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Pot Pies

Mediterranean Salad

Souffle

Chicken Sandwiches

Cannolis

Chicken Soup

Chicken Marsala

Map

More near Palm Beach Gardens to explore

Boca Raton

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

West Palm Beach

Avg 4.3 (87 restaurants)

Delray Beach

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Jupiter

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Lake Worth

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Boynton Beach

Avg 4.1 (28 restaurants)

North Palm Beach

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Wellington

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Palm Beach

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (844 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston