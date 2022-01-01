Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Palm Beach Gardens

Palm Beach Gardens restaurants
Palm Beach Gardens restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Sal's Italian Ristorante image

 

Sal's Italian Ristorante

11290 Legacy Ave #100, Palm Beach Gardens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bourbon Chocolate Cake$8.99
Sal's signature Dessert- Warm chocolate cake filled with white chocolate mousse, cream cheese, bourbon, finished with a rich hot fudge chocolate ganache.
Chocolate Fondant Cake$8.49
Three layers of sponge chocolate cake filled with chocolate cream, topped with chocolate ganache.
More about Sal's Italian Ristorante
Prezzo PGA image

 

Prezzo PGA

4520 PGA Blvd #100, Palm Beach Gardens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Triple-Layer Chocolate Cake$12.00
More about Prezzo PGA

