Chutney in Palm Beach Gardens
Palm Beach Gardens restaurants that serve chutney
More about Alaina's Cafe and Bake Shoppe
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES • FRENCH FRIES
Alaina's Cafe and Bake Shoppe
4377 Northlake Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens
|PEACH CHUTNEY, GOAT CHEESE & TURKEY PANINI
|$17.00
house fresh peach chutney, turkey, bacon, goat cheese, basil aioli, grilled red onions, arugula
choice of bread, side & pickle
|APPLE CHUTNEY & WHIPPED GOAT CHEESE PANINI
|$18.00
house apple chutney, whipped goat cheese, turkey, bacon, garlic aioli, organic roasted sweet potato & braised kale
choice of bread & side