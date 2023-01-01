Crispy tacos in Palm Beach Gardens
Palm Beach Gardens restaurants that serve crispy tacos
Alaina's Cafe and Bake Shoppe
4377 Northlake Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens
|CRISPY CAULIFLOWER TACOS
|$15.50
two grilled flour tortillas, crispy fried cauliflower, chickpeas, black bean puree, pickled red onion, red cabbage, basil aioli, queso fresco & fresh cilantro garnish (not served with side)
|Crispy Cauliflower Taco (2)
|$16.50
two grilled flour tortillas, crispy chickpeas, black bean puree, pickled red cabbage & red onion, queso fresco, basil aioli, fresh cilantro
add avocado..++$2.00
|CRISPY CHICKEN TACOS
|$16.50
two grilled flour tortillas, light and crispy fried chicken breast strips, pickled red onion & cabbage, fresno chile peppers, basil aioli, spicy mayo, queso fresco & fresh cilantro garnish (not served with side)
