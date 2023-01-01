Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy tacos in Palm Beach Gardens

Palm Beach Gardens restaurants
Palm Beach Gardens restaurants that serve crispy tacos

Item pic

 

Alaina's Cafe and Bake Shoppe

4377 Northlake Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens

No reviews yet
Takeout
CRISPY CAULIFLOWER TACOS$15.50
two grilled flour tortillas, crispy fried cauliflower, chickpeas, black bean puree, pickled red onion, red cabbage, basil aioli, queso fresco & fresh cilantro garnish (not served with side)
Crispy Cauliflower Taco (2)$16.50
two grilled flour tortillas, crispy chickpeas, black bean puree, pickled red cabbage & red onion, queso fresco, basil aioli, fresh cilantro
add avocado..++$2.00
CRISPY CHICKEN TACOS$16.50
two grilled flour tortillas, light and crispy fried chicken breast strips, pickled red onion & cabbage, fresno chile peppers, basil aioli, spicy mayo, queso fresco & fresh cilantro garnish (not served with side)
More about Alaina's Cafe and Bake Shoppe
