Eggplant parm in Palm Beach Gardens

Palm Beach Gardens restaurants
Toast

Palm Beach Gardens restaurants that serve eggplant parm

Sal's Italian Ristorante - 11290 Legacy Ave #100

11290 Legacy Ave #100, Palm Beach Gardens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
D-Eggplant Rollatini Parmigiana$19.99
Crispy breaded eggplant stuffed with ricotta cheese mix topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese served with side of spaghetti.
D-Eggplant Parmigiana$18.99
Crispy breaded eggplant topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese served with side of spaghetti.
Eggplant Parmigiana Sub$11.99
Lightly breaded eggplant topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
More about Sal's Italian Ristorante - 11290 Legacy Ave #100
Sal's Express Italian Restaurant & Pizza

4580 Donald Ross Road, Palm Beach Gardens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Eggplant Parmigiana Pizza$0.00
Strips of eggplant, tomato sauce, ricotta cheese, Parmesan cheese and tomato sauce
More about Sal's Express Italian Restaurant & Pizza

