Falafel wraps in Palm Beach Gardens

Prosecco Cafe Scratch Kitchen and Bake Shop
4580 PGA Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens
|Falafel Wrap
|$13.00
House made Fresh Falafel, Local Tomato, Cucumber, Romaine, Pepperoncini and Tahini in a Flour Tortilla Wrap, side of Roasted Jalapeno Sauce.
Legends Tavern & Grille - Palm Beach Gardens
4550 Donald Ross Rd, Palm Beach Gardens
|Falafel Wrap
|$13.99