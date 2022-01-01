Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Palm Beach Gardens

Palm Beach Gardens restaurants
Palm Beach Gardens restaurants that serve greek salad

Prosecco Cafe - Scratch Kitchen & Bake Shop image

 

Prosecco Cafe - Scratch Kitchen & Bake Shop

4580 PGA Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Chick Salad$14.99
More about Prosecco Cafe - Scratch Kitchen & Bake Shop
Sal's Italian Ristorante image

 

Sal's Italian Ristorante

11290 Legacy Ave #100, Palm Beach Gardens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
D-Greek Salad$13.99
Romaine, cucumbers, kalamata olives, onions, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, House balsamic vinaigrette
L-Greek Salad$10.99
Romaine, cucumbers, kalamata olives, onions, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, House balsamic vinaigrette
More about Sal's Italian Ristorante
Item pic

 

Olive U

Palm Beach Gardens, Palm Beach Gardens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Greek Salad$6.50
Fresh crispy chopped Romaine Lettuce with garden vegetables.
More about Olive U

