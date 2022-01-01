Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mahi mahi in Palm Beach Gardens

Go
Palm Beach Gardens restaurants
Toast

Palm Beach Gardens restaurants that serve mahi mahi

Avocado Cantina image

 

Avocado Cantina

11710 Lake Victoria Gardens Avenue, Palm Beach Gardens

No reviews yet
Takeout
SPC MAHI WRAP$17.00
More about Avocado Cantina
Alaina's Cafe & Bake Shoppe image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES • FRENCH FRIES

Alaina's Cafe & Bake Shoppe

4377 Northlake Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens

Avg 4.6 (630 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Mahi Mahi Sammie$18.00
pan seared wild caught mahi mahi, house remoulade, sliced tomato, bibb lettuce on a toasted brioche bun
served with Old Bay fries or choice of side
BLACKENED MAHI-MAHI SANDWICH$18.00
pan seared wild caught mahi mahi, house made remoulade, sliced tomato & bibb lettuce on a toasted brioche bun
FRIED MAHI MAHI SANDWICH$22.00
coconut crusted tempura battered, house tartar sauce, bibb lettuce, organic tomato
served on a brioche bun
More about Alaina's Cafe & Bake Shoppe

Browse other tasty dishes in Palm Beach Gardens

Tacos

Salmon

Banana Cream Pies

Chicken Sandwiches

Pasta Salad

Chicken Noodles

Noodle Soup

Chicken Pot Pies

Map

More near Palm Beach Gardens to explore

Boca Raton

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

West Palm Beach

Avg 4.3 (87 restaurants)

Delray Beach

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Jupiter

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Lake Worth

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Boynton Beach

Avg 4.1 (28 restaurants)

North Palm Beach

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Wellington

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Palm Beach

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (844 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston