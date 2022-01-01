Mahi mahi in Palm Beach Gardens
Avocado Cantina
11710 Lake Victoria Gardens Avenue, Palm Beach Gardens
|SPC MAHI WRAP
|$17.00
More about Alaina's Cafe & Bake Shoppe
Alaina's Cafe & Bake Shoppe
4377 Northlake Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens
|Blackened Mahi Mahi Sammie
|$18.00
pan seared wild caught mahi mahi, house remoulade, sliced tomato, bibb lettuce on a toasted brioche bun
served with Old Bay fries or choice of side
|BLACKENED MAHI-MAHI SANDWICH
|$18.00
pan seared wild caught mahi mahi, house made remoulade, sliced tomato & bibb lettuce on a toasted brioche bun
|FRIED MAHI MAHI SANDWICH
|$22.00
coconut crusted tempura battered, house tartar sauce, bibb lettuce, organic tomato
served on a brioche bun