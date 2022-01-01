Paninis in Palm Beach Gardens
Sal's Italian Ristorante
11290 Legacy Ave #100, Palm Beach Gardens
|Sal's Favorite Panini
|$14.99
Proscuitto, capicola ham, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, mixed greens, roasted bell peppers, drizzled with balsamic glaze, EVOO.
|Grilled Chicken Spinach Panini
|$13.99
Sauteed spinach, garlic, fresh mozzarella, mixed greens drizzled with balsamic glaze.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES • FRENCH FRIES
Alaina's Cafe & Bake Shoppe
4377 Northlake Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens
|Soup & 1/2 Panini Combo
|$16.00
|Side Salad & 1/2 Panini
|$15.00
|Spartan Panini
|$16.00
Chopped oven roasted chicken breast, house made hummus, tzatziki, chopped tomato, cucumber, romaine, feta cheese, and red wine Vinaigrette. Served on a Pita.