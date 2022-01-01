Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Palm Beach Gardens

Palm Beach Gardens restaurants that serve paninis

Sal's Italian Ristorante

11290 Legacy Ave #100, Palm Beach Gardens

Sal's Favorite Panini$14.99
Proscuitto, capicola ham, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, mixed greens, roasted bell peppers, drizzled with balsamic glaze, EVOO.
Grilled Chicken Spinach Panini$13.99
Sauteed spinach, garlic, fresh mozzarella, mixed greens drizzled with balsamic glaze.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES • FRENCH FRIES

Alaina's Cafe & Bake Shoppe

4377 Northlake Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens

Avg 4.6 (630 reviews)
Soup & 1/2 Panini Combo$16.00
Side Salad & 1/2 Panini$15.00
Spartan Panini$16.00
Chopped oven roasted chicken breast, house made hummus, tzatziki, chopped tomato, cucumber, romaine, feta cheese, and red wine Vinaigrette. Served on a Pita.
