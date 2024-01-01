Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tempura in Palm Beach Gardens

Palm Beach Gardens restaurants
Palm Beach Gardens restaurants that serve shrimp tempura

FireFin Grill

2401 PGA Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Tempura Roll$17.00
Avocado, tempura shrimp, masago
More about FireFin Grill
SUSHI

Hayashi Japanese Restaurant

4204 Northlale Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens

Avg 4.3 (512 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Tempura SR$8.95
More about Hayashi Japanese Restaurant

