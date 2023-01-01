Stromboli in Palm Beach Gardens
11290 Legacy Ave #100, Palm Beach Gardens
|Chicken Parm Stromboli Large
|$24.99
Crispy chicken, ricotta cheese, pecorino romano & mozzarella cheese with tomato sauce.
|Chicken Parm Stromboli Small
|$13.99
Crispy chicken, ricotta cheese, pecorino romano & mozzarella cheese with tomato sauce.
|Stromboli Large
|$22.99
Italian sausage, pepperoni, onions, bell peppers, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese.