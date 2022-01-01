Tacos in Palm Beach Gardens
Avocado Cantina
11710 Lake Victoria Gardens Avenue, Palm Beach Gardens
|Chicken Tacos
|$14.00
|1 TACO
|Short Rib Birria Tacos
|$24.00
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES • FRENCH FRIES
Alaina's Cafe & Bake Shoppe
4377 Northlake Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens
|Crispy Cauliflower Taco (2)
|$14.00
two grilled flour tortillas, crispy chickpeas, black bean puree, pickled red cabbage & red onion, queso fresco, basil aioli, fresh cilantro
add avocado..++$2.00
|CRISPY CAULIFLOWER TACOS
|$14.00
two grilled flour tortillas, crispy fried cauliflower, chickpeas, black bean puree, pickled red onion, red cabbage, basil aioli, queso fresco & fresh cilantro garnish (not served with side)
|CRISPY CHICKEN TACOS
|$15.00
two grilled flour tortillas, light and crispy fried chicken breast strips, pickled red onion & cabbage, fresno chile peppers, basil aioli, spicy mayo, queso fresco & fresh cilantro garnish (not served with side)