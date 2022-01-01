Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Palm Beach Gardens

Palm Beach Gardens restaurants
Palm Beach Gardens restaurants that serve tacos

Avocado Cantina image

 

Avocado Cantina

11710 Lake Victoria Gardens Avenue, Palm Beach Gardens

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tacos$14.00
1 TACO
Short Rib Birria Tacos$24.00
More about Avocado Cantina
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES • FRENCH FRIES

Alaina's Cafe & Bake Shoppe

4377 Northlake Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens

Avg 4.6 (630 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Cauliflower Taco (2)$14.00
two grilled flour tortillas, crispy chickpeas, black bean puree, pickled red cabbage & red onion, queso fresco, basil aioli, fresh cilantro
add avocado..++$2.00
CRISPY CAULIFLOWER TACOS$14.00
two grilled flour tortillas, crispy fried cauliflower, chickpeas, black bean puree, pickled red onion, red cabbage, basil aioli, queso fresco & fresh cilantro garnish (not served with side)
CRISPY CHICKEN TACOS$15.00
two grilled flour tortillas, light and crispy fried chicken breast strips, pickled red onion & cabbage, fresno chile peppers, basil aioli, spicy mayo, queso fresco & fresh cilantro garnish (not served with side)
More about Alaina's Cafe & Bake Shoppe
Christopher's Kitchen image

PIZZA • SMOOTHIES

Christopher's Kitchen

4783 PGA Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens

Avg 4.6 (2153 reviews)
Takeout
CK Tacos$17.00
More about Christopher's Kitchen

