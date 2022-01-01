Tomato salad in Palm Beach Gardens
More about C.R. Chicks - Northlake Blvd.
C.R. Chicks - Northlake Blvd.
4234 Northlake Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens
|Penne Pasta in a Tomato Basil Cream Sauce, Salad, & Bread
|$7.50
Penne Pasta in a Tomato Basil Cream Sauce (no Chicken), House or Caesar Salad, Homemade Bread Enter number of people in quantity. Orders of less than 10 people will be declined. Please contact the store by phone for orders of less than 10 people.
|Chicken, Salad, Penne Pasta with Tomato Basil Cream Sauce, & Bread
|$11.05
Wood fired rotisserie chicken, House or Caesar salad, penne pasta in a tomato basil cream sauce (the Smokey, just without chicken) and homemade bread. Enter number of people in quantity. Orders of less than 10 people will be declined. Please contact the store by phone for orders of less than 10 people.
More about C.R. Chicks - PGA Blvd.
C.R. Chicks - PGA Blvd.
2582 PGA Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens
