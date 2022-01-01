Palm Beach Ice Cream
Come in and enjoy!
ICE CREAM
239 S US Hwy 1 • $$$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
239 S US Hwy 1
Tequesta FL
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Tequesta Table
Small local breakfast / Lunch spot specializing in great sandwiches and salads promoting and supporting all the locals in our community.
Mood
Mood is a plant-based restaurant.
Good Food, Good Mood!
Casa Cana - New
1960s Miami Concept, Raw Bar, Classic Cocktails, Scratch Kitchen
The Jersey Diner
There’s just something about Jersey food. It’s gritty, real, authentic. It has an accent and an attitude. It reminds us of grandma’s house and the kids growing up. It reminds us of movies and malls and staying out past curfew. It reminds us of bright early mornings and crazy late nights. It reminds us of first dates and secrets shared over a cup of coffee. Whether you are from Jersey or not, Jersey food will take you home.