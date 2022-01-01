Palm City restaurants you'll love
Palm City's top cuisines
Must-try Palm City restaurants
More about Townies Tavern
Townies Tavern
2277 sw Martin Highway, Palm City
|Popular items
|Sesame Seared Tuna Salad
|$17.00
Mixed greens, avocado, cucumbers, edamame, red onions, crispy wontons and a soy ginger vinaigrette topped with fresh seared ahi tuna.
|Ahi Tuna Nacho
|$16.00
Sweet chili marinated Ahi Tuna, crispy wontons, seaweed salad, avocado and mango salsa topped with wasabi aioli.
|5 Count Tenders
|$13.00
5 of our hand breaded chicken tenders with your choice of sauce.
More about Olympic Taverna
FRENCH FRIES
Olympic Taverna
2951 SW High Meadow Ave, Palm City
|Popular items
|Famous Gyro Sandwich
|$9.95
A blend of seasoned beef & lamb, sliced thin, served with
tomatoes, onions, lettuce & tzatziki sauce on a pita bread
|Chicken Pita
|$9.95
Fried tenders or grilled marinated all white meat chicken breast with Swiss & American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayonnaise
|Gyro Platter
|$13.95
A blend of seasoned beef & lamb, sliced thin, served with tomatoes, onions, tzatziki sauce & pita bread
More about Martin Downs Country Club
Martin Downs Country Club
3801 SW Greenwood Way, Palm City