Palm City restaurants you'll love

Go
Palm City restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Palm City

Palm City's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
BBQ
Barbeque
Greek
Scroll right

Must-try Palm City restaurants

Townies Tavern image

 

Townies Tavern

2277 sw Martin Highway, Palm City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sesame Seared Tuna Salad$17.00
Mixed greens, avocado, cucumbers, edamame, red onions, crispy wontons and a soy ginger vinaigrette topped with fresh seared ahi tuna.
Ahi Tuna Nacho$16.00
Sweet chili marinated Ahi Tuna, crispy wontons, seaweed salad, avocado and mango salsa topped with wasabi aioli.
5 Count Tenders$13.00
5 of our hand breaded chicken tenders with your choice of sauce.
More about Townies Tavern
Olympic Taverna image

FRENCH FRIES

Olympic Taverna

2951 SW High Meadow Ave, Palm City

Avg 4.6 (910 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Famous Gyro Sandwich$9.95
A blend of seasoned beef & lamb, sliced thin, served with
tomatoes, onions, lettuce & tzatziki sauce on a pita bread
Chicken Pita$9.95
Fried tenders or grilled marinated all white meat chicken breast with Swiss & American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & mayonnaise
Gyro Platter$13.95
A blend of seasoned beef & lamb, sliced thin, served with tomatoes, onions, tzatziki sauce & pita bread
More about Olympic Taverna
Banner pic

 

Martin Downs Country Club

3801 SW Greenwood Way, Palm City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Martin Downs Country Club

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Palm City

French Fries

Map

More near Palm City to explore

West Palm Beach

Avg 4.3 (64 restaurants)

Jupiter

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Palm Beach Gardens

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Stuart

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Fort Pierce

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

North Palm Beach

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Port Saint Lucie

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Wellington

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Jensen Beach

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston