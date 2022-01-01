Quesadillas in Palm City
Palm City restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Townies Tavern
Townies Tavern
2277 sw Martin Highway, Palm City
|Quesadilla
|$14.00
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of protein, cheddar jack cheese and grilled onions and peppers.
More about Olympic Taverna
FRENCH FRIES
Olympic Taverna
2951 SW High Meadow Ave, Palm City
|Mediterranean Quesadillas
|$10.95
A delicious blend of imported feta cheese, jack & cheddar cheeses, chicken, pepperonchinis & tomatoes, smothered between two grilled pitas. Served with homemade salsa and tzatziki sauce. Vegetarian option available