Palm Coast Coffee

Great island casual setting - in the village.- Indoor & Patio seating . Breakfast/ Lunch served all day

318 Mallery Street

Popular Items

Waldorf Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.00
Chicken salad with apples and grapes served on toasted wheat bread with lettuce and tomato.
Palm Coast Club$13.00
Layers of honey ham, turkey, applewood- smoked bacon, swiss and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted sourdough bread
Garden Veggie$12.00
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, onion, avocado, sprouts, basil pesto, herb cream cheese on toasted multi-grain bread.
Cubano$12.00
Oven-roasted pork, ham, swiss cheese, pickles, jalapeños, and chipotle mustard on authentic Cuban bread.
Mediterranean Wrap$12.00
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, Kalamata olives, and tzatziki.
Huevos Esplendido$10.50
Scrambled eggs, black beans, avocado, tomato salsa, lettuce and cheddar cheese rolled in a flour tortilla (try it unwrapped!)
Garden Veggie Scramble$10.50
Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, and roasted red peppers. Served with wheat toast.
Trio Salad$12.00
Housemade Chicken or tuna salad served with orzo salad and mixed greens with dijon honey mustard dressing on the side
Back Home Sandwich$10.00
Two fried eggs, bacon, tomato, mayo and cheddar cheese on toasted wheat bread.
Spicy Thai Wrap$12.00
Grilled chicken, fresh peppers, cucumbers, carrots, mixed greens, sweet and spicy peanut sauce.
Location

Saint Simons Island GA

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
