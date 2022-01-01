Palm Coast restaurants you'll love
More about The Brass Tap
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
250 Palm Coast Parkway NE, Palm Coast
|Popular items
|10 Chicken Wings
Celery & bleu cheese dressing, tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. (930 - 1490 CAL.)
|Single Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1470 CAL.)
|Boom Boom Shrimp
12 hand-breaded tempura beer-battered & tossed in sauce (1140 CAL.)
More about La Pizza Nostra
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
La Pizza Nostra
7 Old Kings Road North, Palm Coast
|Popular items
|Garlic Knots (6)
|$4.00
|Small Calzone
|$9.95
|Pepperoni Pinwheel
|$2.95
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint
Stoner's Pizza Joint
5 Utility Drive, Palm Coast
|Popular items
|Small Pepperoni
Stoners fresh stretched dough, whole mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni.
|Stoner's Super Deal
|$29.99
Get two large 14" specialties
|Cookies
Warm, half-baked chocolate chip cookie cooked fresh per order! Yum!
More about Captains BBQ
Captains BBQ
5862 North Oceanshore Boulevard, Palm Coast