Palm Coast restaurants you'll love

Go
Palm Coast restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Palm Coast

Palm Coast's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Scroll right

Must-try Palm Coast restaurants

The Brass Tap image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

250 Palm Coast Parkway NE, Palm Coast

Avg 4.5 (2101 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
10 Chicken Wings
Celery & bleu cheese dressing, tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. (930 - 1490 CAL.)
Single Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1470 CAL.)
Boom Boom Shrimp
12 hand-breaded tempura beer-battered & tossed in sauce (1140 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
JT's Seafood Shack image

SEAFOOD

JT's Seafood Shack

5224 North Oceanshore Blvd., Palm Coast

Avg 4 (1747 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about JT's Seafood Shack
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

La Pizza Nostra

7 Old Kings Road North, Palm Coast

Avg 4.9 (200 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Garlic Knots (6)$4.00
Small Calzone$9.95
Pepperoni Pinwheel$2.95
More about La Pizza Nostra
Banner pic

 

Stoner's Pizza Joint

5 Utility Drive, Palm Coast

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Small Pepperoni
Stoners fresh stretched dough, whole mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni.
Stoner's Super Deal$29.99
Get two large 14" specialties
Cookies
Warm, half-baked chocolate chip cookie cooked fresh per order! Yum!
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint
Main pic

 

Captains BBQ

5862 North Oceanshore Boulevard, Palm Coast

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Captains BBQ

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Palm Coast

Cookies

French Fries

Map

More near Palm Coast to explore

New Smyrna Beach

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Saint Augustine

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Daytona Beach

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Ormond Beach

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Deland

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Flagler Beach

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Port Orange

No reviews yet

Ponte Vedra

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Lake City

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston