Fajitas in Palm Desert
Palm Desert restaurants that serve fajitas
Casa Blanca Restaurant - 72286 California 111 Ste J 3/4
72286 California 111 Ste J 3/4, Palm Desert
|Chicken Fajitas Burrito
|$12.99
Sour cream & guacamole
|P. Trio Fajitas
|$28.99
|P. Veggie Fajitas
|$20.99
Vegetarian fajitas with tomato, onions, bell pepper, broccoli, mushrooms, spinach, zucchini, carrots & cauliflower, made with our special seasoning. Served on a hot sizzling dish. (Guacamole, choice of tortilla, pico de gallo & sour cream). Served with who
Fresh Agave Mexican Bar & Grill
73325 Hwy 111, Palm Desert
|FAJITA BURRO
|$23.50
Chicken or beef. Grilled onions, bell peppers. Topped with sour cream, and guacamole, shrimp $25.50
|FAJITAS
|$26.50
Chicken or beef. Grilled onions, bell peppers, garnished with guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Corn or flour tortillas. Shrimp or calamari $29.50
|FAJITA SALAD
|$20.00
Chicken or beef, grilled bell peppers and onions, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, avocado, dressing