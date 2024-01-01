Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Palm Desert

Palm Desert restaurants
Palm Desert restaurants that serve nachos

Casa Blanca Restaurant - 72286 California 111 Ste J 3/4

72286 California 111 Ste J 3/4, Palm Desert

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nachos With Meat$16.99
Regular. Nachos with beans, cheese, tomatoes, onions, pico de gallo, jalapeños, sour cream, and guacamole
More about Casa Blanca Restaurant - 72286 California 111 Ste J 3/4
Fresh Agave Mexican Bar & Grill

73325 Hwy 111, Palm Desert

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
NACHOS$16.75
Refried beans, cheese, tomatoes, green onions, jalapenos, sour cream, and guacamole, shredded chicken or beef $18.50. Chorizo, pork carnitas or fajitas chicken or beef $20.50
NACHOS$15.25
Refried beans, cheese, tomatoes, green onions, jalapenos, sour cream, and guacamole, shredded chicken or beef $17.00. Chorizo, pork carnitas, or fajitas chicken or beef $19.00
More about Fresh Agave Mexican Bar & Grill

