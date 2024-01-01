Nachos in Palm Desert
Palm Desert restaurants that serve nachos
More about Casa Blanca Restaurant - 72286 California 111 Ste J 3/4
Casa Blanca Restaurant - 72286 California 111 Ste J 3/4
72286 California 111 Ste J 3/4, Palm Desert
|Nachos With Meat
|$16.99
Regular. Nachos with beans, cheese, tomatoes, onions, pico de gallo, jalapeños, sour cream, and guacamole
More about Fresh Agave Mexican Bar & Grill
Fresh Agave Mexican Bar & Grill
73325 Hwy 111, Palm Desert
|NACHOS
|$16.75
Refried beans, cheese, tomatoes, green onions, jalapenos, sour cream, and guacamole, shredded chicken or beef $18.50. Chorizo, pork carnitas or fajitas chicken or beef $20.50
