Quesadillas in Palm Desert
Palm Desert restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Casa Blanca Restaurant - 72286 California 111 Ste J 3/4
Casa Blanca Restaurant - 72286 California 111 Ste J 3/4
72286 California 111 Ste J 3/4, Palm Desert
|Kid Quesadilla
|$7.99
More about Fresh Agave Mexican Bar & Grill
Fresh Agave Mexican Bar & Grill
73325 Hwy 111, Palm Desert
|QUESADILLA
|$16.75
Green onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream & pico de shredded chicken or beef $18.75. Chorizo, pork carnitas, beef or chicken $19.75. Shrimp $21.75
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$18.75
Flour tortilla, monterey jack cheese, carrots, zucchini, mushrooms, broccoli, spinach, tomatoes, and green onions. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo