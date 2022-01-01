Brisket in Palm Harbor
Palm Harbor restaurants that serve brisket
Clear Sky Club Haus
36355 E Lake Rd, Palm Harbor, FL
|BRISKET TACOS
|$13.00
|BBQ BRISKET SLIDERS
|$12.00
Haus BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese and onion straws
|HAUS SMOKED BRISKET
|$18.00
Smoked for 13 hours & topped with our Haus BBQ sauce and fried onion straws ~ served with garlic mashed potatoes & mango coleslaw
The Lucky Dill Deli
33180 US 19 N, Palm Harbor
|Brisket Monster
|$16.50
brisket and melted havarti stacked high on latke buns, served with au jus - you'll need a fork and knife!
|Hot Brisket of Beef
|$11.50
Our own oven braised brisket of beef sliced thin and served au jus on your choice of bread.
|Brisket Dinner
|$18.50
slow-cooked beef brisket in rich brown pan sauce served with potato pancakes and pan glazed carrots