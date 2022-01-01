Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Palm Harbor

Go
Palm Harbor restaurants
Toast

Palm Harbor restaurants that serve brisket

Clear Sky Club Haus image

 

Clear Sky Club Haus

36355 E Lake Rd, Palm Harbor, FL

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BRISKET TACOS$13.00
BBQ BRISKET SLIDERS$12.00
Haus BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese and onion straws
HAUS SMOKED BRISKET$18.00
Smoked for 13 hours & topped with our Haus BBQ sauce and fried onion straws ~ served with garlic mashed potatoes & mango coleslaw
More about Clear Sky Club Haus
Item pic

 

The Lucky Dill Deli

33180 US 19 N, Palm Harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Monster$16.50
brisket and melted havarti stacked high on latke buns, served with au jus - you'll need a fork and knife!
Hot Brisket of Beef$11.50
Our own oven braised brisket of beef sliced thin and served au jus on your choice of bread.
Brisket Dinner$18.50
slow-cooked beef brisket in rich brown pan sauce served with potato pancakes and pan glazed carrots
More about The Lucky Dill Deli

Browse other tasty dishes in Palm Harbor

Cheeseburgers

Crab Rangoon

Pasta Salad

Reuben

Rice Bowls

Ravioli

Pineapple Cake

Shrimp Tempura

Map

More near Palm Harbor to explore

Dunedin

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Clearwater

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

New Port Richey

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Clearwater Beach

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Largo

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Oldsmar

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Tarpon Springs

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Safety Harbor

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (209 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (831 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston