Cake in Palm Harbor
Palm Harbor restaurants that serve cake
ACAI BOWL • SUSHI • POKE
Fish Bowl Kitchen
2882 Alt 19N, Palm Harbor
|"Birthday Cake" BOBA MILK TEA
|$5.99
Creamy Vanilla Milk Tea with Regular Boba and Rainbow Sprinkles
|PINEAPPLE UPSIDE-DOWN CAKE (WARM)
|$4.99
Clear Sky Club Haus
36355 E Lake Rd, Palm Harbor, FL
|CHOCOLATE FUDGE CAKE
|$10.00
Juan's Mexican Grill
671 Alderman Rd., Palm Harbor
|GF Chocolate Cake
|$5.69
The Lucky Dill Deli
33180 US 19 N, Palm Harbor
|Chocolate Suicide Cake
|$8.95
Cake-Layers of soft moist chocolate cake surrounded by our rich chocolate fudge icing and topping with chocolate fudge and imported European chocolate shavings and surrounded by sinful
chocolate curls.
|Salted Caramel Crunch Cake
|$7.50
light, buttery vanilla-flecked cake has waves of caramel cake and layered with salted caramel crunch and a creamy custard layer
|Lemoncello Cake
|$7.50
This lemon crumb cake is a light lovely cake filled and covered with lemon cream goodness!
Dunedin Vegan Deli
2340 Main Street, Clearwater
|Cookies & Cream Cake Jar
|$5.25