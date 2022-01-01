Chicken salad in Palm Harbor
Clear Sky Club Haus
36355 E Lake Rd, Palm Harbor, FL
|BBQ CHICKEN SALAD
|$12.00
Pulled BBQ chicken, hard boiled egg, super greens, mango coleslaw, tomatoes, onion, cheddar, BBQ vinaigrette
The Lucky Dill Deli
33180 US 19 N, Palm Harbor
|The Waldorf Chicken Salad
|$15.00
chunky chicken salad with celery, apples, toasted walnuts, mandarin oranges, red grapes & cranraisins on a bed of mixed greens, our signature pina colada dressing