Chocolate cheesecake in Palm Harbor
Palm Harbor restaurants that serve chocolate cheesecake
More about Lucky Dill Deli
Lucky Dill Deli
33180 US 19 N, Palm Harbor
|White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake
|$7.50
raspberry puree is swirled through a luscious lemon cheesecake all on top of a graham cracker crust
|Triple Chocolate Cheesecake
|$7.50
We've melted milk chocolate on top of a creamy chocolate cheesecake center and set the whole confection on top of a layer of Devil's food cake. This exquisite dessert is the perfect choice for any gourmet chocolate lover.