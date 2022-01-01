Cookies in Palm Harbor

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Lucky Dill Deli

33180 US 19 N, Palm Harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Black & White Cookies$3.75
Legendary New York cookie hand dipped in chocolate and vanilla icing
Assorted Italian Cookies
delicious variety of tartlets, lady fingers, raspberry and apricot sprinkle cookies, chocolate pretzels, red velvet cookies, wedding cookies, and more!
Big Cookies$4.00
Big, soft cookies filled with Mint Candies, Mint Chips and Chocolate Chips. Mint and chocolate in every delicious bite!
Dunedin Vegan Deli

2340 Main Street, Clearwater

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHOMPlate Chip Peanut Butter Cup Cookies$1.25
GEM&M Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.25
Cookies & Cream Cake Jar$5.25
Map

