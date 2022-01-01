Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Greek salad in
Palm Harbor
/
Palm Harbor
/
Greek Salad
Palm Harbor restaurants that serve greek salad
Lucky Dill Deli
33180 US 19 N, Palm Harbor
No reviews yet
Side Greek Salad
$7.00
More about Lucky Dill Deli
Dunedin Vegan Deli
2340 Main Street, Clearwater
No reviews yet
Greek Salad
$9.95
Our Red Potato Salad in the center of Spring Mix with Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Banana Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheeze, and a side of Vinaigrette.
Add any additional toppings of your choice!
More about Dunedin Vegan Deli
