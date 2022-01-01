Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Key lime pies in
Palm Harbor
/
Palm Harbor
/
Key Lime Pies
Palm Harbor restaurants that serve key lime pies
Clear Sky Club Haus
36355 E Lake Rd, Palm Harbor, FL
No reviews yet
KEY LIME PIE
$7.00
More about Clear Sky Club Haus
Juan's Mexican Grill
671 Alderman Rd., Palm Harbor
No reviews yet
Key Lime Pie
$4.79
More about Juan's Mexican Grill
The Lucky Dill Deli
33180 US 19 N, Palm Harbor
No reviews yet
Key Lime Pie
$6.75
tart and sweet, this pie is sure to be a family favorite! delicious graham cracker crust filled to the brim with an incredibly creamy filling
More about The Lucky Dill Deli
Browse other tasty dishes in Palm Harbor
Pretzels
Quesadillas
General Tso Chicken
Fudge
Chocolate Brownies
Caesar Salad
Teriyaki Steaks
Crab Rangoon
More near Palm Harbor to explore
Dunedin
Avg 4.6
(27 restaurants)
Clearwater
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
New Port Richey
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Clearwater Beach
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Largo
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Oldsmar
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Tarpon Springs
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Safety Harbor
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Odessa
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(271 restaurants)
Lakeland
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Ocala
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(209 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Sebring
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(831 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(229 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(214 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(490 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(281 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston