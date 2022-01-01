Mussels in Palm Harbor
Palm Harbor restaurants that serve mussels
The Lucky Dill Deli
33180 US 19 N, Palm Harbor
|Montauk Mussels
|$13.50
Blue point beer, garlic, scallions, tomatoes, side of fries
Fish Bowl Kitchen
654 East Lake Road, Palm Harbor
|RED CURRY THAI MUSSELS
|$12.99
Over 1lb. of Fresh Steamed Mussels Topped with Our Chef's Signature Sweet & Spicy Red Curry Sauce Made with a Blend of Mild Peppers & Zucchini. Topped with Cilantro & Green Onions. Served with White Rice Topped with Cilantro, Scallions, Carrots, Jalapenos & Fried Garlic.