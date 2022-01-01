Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in Palm Harbor

Palm Harbor restaurants
Palm Harbor restaurants that serve mussels

Item pic

 

The Lucky Dill Deli

33180 US 19 N, Palm Harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Montauk Mussels$13.50
Blue point beer, garlic, scallions, tomatoes, side of fries
More about The Lucky Dill Deli
Fish Bowl Kitchen image

 

Fish Bowl Kitchen

654 East Lake Road, Palm Harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
RED CURRY THAI MUSSELS$12.99
Over 1lb. of Fresh Steamed Mussels Topped with Our Chef's Signature Sweet & Spicy Red Curry Sauce Made with a Blend of Mild Peppers & Zucchini. Topped with Cilantro & Green Onions. Served with White Rice Topped with Cilantro, Scallions, Carrots, Jalapenos & Fried Garlic.
More about Fish Bowl Kitchen

