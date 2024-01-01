Omelettes in Palm Harbor
Palm Harbor restaurants that serve omelettes
Clear Sky Club Haus - 36355 E Lake Rd
36355 E Lake Rd, Palm Harbor, FL
|VEGGIE LOVERS OMELETTE
|$12.00
|WESTERN OMELETTE
|$11.00
Eggtown - Palm Harbor
32922 US Hwy 19 N, Palm Harbor
|Cali Omelette
|$13.95
Avocado, mushrooms, tomatoes and cheddar cheese, topped with sour cream.
|Meat Lovers Omelette
|$14.75
Ham, sausauge, bacon and cheddar cheese
|B.L.T. Avocado Omelette
|$14.45
Spinach omelette, tomatoes, bacon, Swiss cheese and avocado