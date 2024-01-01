Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Omelettes in Palm Harbor

Palm Harbor restaurants
Palm Harbor restaurants that serve omelettes

Clear Sky Club Haus image

 

Clear Sky Club Haus - 36355 E Lake Rd

36355 E Lake Rd, Palm Harbor, FL

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
VEGGIE LOVERS OMELETTE$12.00
VEGGIE LOVERS OMELETTE$11.00
WESTERN OMELETTE$11.00
More about Clear Sky Club Haus - 36355 E Lake Rd
Item pic

 

Eggtown - Palm Harbor

32922 US Hwy 19 N, Palm Harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cali Omelette$13.95
Avocado, mushrooms, tomatoes and cheddar cheese, topped with sour cream.
Meat Lovers Omelette$14.75
Ham, sausauge, bacon and cheddar cheese
B.L.T. Avocado Omelette$14.45
Spinach omelette, tomatoes, bacon, Swiss cheese and avocado
More about Eggtown - Palm Harbor

